CYCLING

Mike Teunissen claimed the first yellow jersey of this year’s Tour de France with a sprint victory in Saturday’s opening stage at Brussels, which was marked by defending champion Geraint Thomas’ crash.

Another top contender, Jakob Fuglsang, also hit the tarmac about 12 miles from the finish. Thomas’ team said he feels fine. Fuglsang, who is among the favorites, got back on his bike with blood on his face and right knee, and scratches on his jersey. He reached the finish without losing time.

Teunissen edged former world champion Peter Sagan and Caleb Ewan.

The race started from the Belgian capital to honor the 50th anniversary of cycling great Eddy Merckx’s first of five Tour victories. The 120.8-mile trek took the peloton through the Flanders and Wallonia regions and back to Brussels, which will also host Sunday’s team time trial.

The second spill played havoc within the sprinters’ teams riding at the front and split the peloton in two. It took out of contention Teunissen’s Jumbo-Visma teammate Dylan Groenewegen, the team’s best sprinter.

“Bizarre scenario. I hope Dylan is OK,” said Teunissen, who was initially set to be part of Groenewegen’s lead-out train.

In the slightly uphill section leading to the finish line on the leafy Avenue du Parc Royal, Teunissen perfectly timed his effort to deny Sagan a 12th stage win at the Tour.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Rain spoiled one of the group’s last great traditions when the race at Daytona International Speedway was postponed because of persistent poor weather.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, which helps NBC avoid a head-to-head conflict with the final game of the Women’s World Cup.

HOCKEY

NHL: Marcus Johansson signed a two-year contract with Buffalo, giving new coach Ralph Krueger another option for his lines.

Johansson, 28, played for New Jersey and Boston last season, finishing with 13 goals and 17 assists in 58 games. He also had four goals and seven assists in 22 playoff games, helping the Bruins reach the Stanley Cup finals.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Odyssey Sims scored 21 points, Sylvia Fowles had a double-double and the Minnesota Lynx handed the Connecticut Sun their fourth straight loss, 74-71 at Uncasville, Connecticut.

Fowles had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota. Danielle Robinson had 13 points, including four free throws in the final minutes, and Napheesa Collier scored 10 in her first return to Connecticut, where she had a stellar college career before becoming a first-round draft pick. The Sun had won a franchise-record 14 straight home games.

NBA: The Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Mike Conley’s No. 11 jersey. Conley, 31, played for Memphis for 12 seasons before being traded to Utah this offseason.

SOCCER

AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS: South Africa scored with five minutes left to beat Egypt 1-0 and knock the stunned host and favorite out in the Round of 16.

Thembinkosi Lorch got the winner on a counter-attack to silence 75,000 fans at Cairo International Stadium.

• Nigeria beat defending champion Cameroon 3-2 in a wild Round of 16 game.

COPA AMERICA: Brazil Coach Tite denied he could leave his job after the final Sunday against Peru at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

CRICKET

WORLD CUP: Australia will face fierce rival England in the semifinals after slipping from the top of the group standings with a last-over, 10-run loss to South Africa despite David Warner’s latest century.

India will take on New Zealand in the other semifinal.

– News service reports

Share

« Previous

Next »