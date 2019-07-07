Your article on the front page of this morning’s paper was by turns searing, horrifying, heartbreaking and essential (“Asylum seekers defy death for a better life in Portland,” June 30).

Thank you for documenting our new neighbors’ stories. And thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who have pitched in to help. Here’s hoping that the asylum seekers all happily live and flourish wherever they decide to settle down.

If you’re one of those people who believes our country doesn’t have room for our new neighbors, or if you agree with how the Trump administration is traumatizing and abusing children at our southern border – well, I don’t think I can properly express what I think of your opinion in a family newspaper.

Kudos to the Press Herald and Staff Writer Rob Wolfe. Well done.

George Dragoumanos

Saco

