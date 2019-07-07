BLAINE, Minn. — Matthew Wolff made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to win the 3M Open on Sunday, beating fellow rookie Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke in a tense finish to the first-time PGA Tour event.

Wolff, 20, struck his second shot on the par-5, 573-yard hole to the far left of the green and just a few feet away from a bunker. He sank the putt, then watched Morikawa just miss an eagle attempt from 22 feet. As the ball rolled about 3 feet too long, Morikawa winced as Wolff hugged his caddie in celebration of the $1.152 million prize and his PGA Tour card, just six weeks after winning the NCAA individual title with Oklahoma State.

“I’m really not an emotional guy, but tears came to my eyes,” Wolff said.

DeChambeau, playing directly in front of the Morikawa-Wolff pair, had just finished his up-and-down afternoon with an eagle to take the short-lived lead at 20-under 264.

Playing in just his third tournament as a professional, all on sponsor exemptions, Wolff successfully fended off DeChambeau and Morikawa, who also turned pro this summer after leaving the University of California. The 22-year-old Morikawa, whose putt for birdie on the 17th hole barely horseshoed out, flashed Wolff a warm smile as the two embraced on the green.

The rookies shared the lead with DeChambeau after the third round at 15 under.

“The way we were playing today, it was going to go in. One of us was going to drop one in,” Morikawa said of Wolff’s putt, adding: “I hit a really good putt. I thought it was good from the start, and once it got about halfway, I knew it was a little low. What can you do?”

LPGA: Shanshan Feng hit a 7-iron to 3 feet for a birdie on the final hole to close with a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Ariya Jutanugarn in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wisconsin.

Feng won for the first time since November 2017.

Jutanugarn had a three-shot lead on the back nine until a bogey on the par-5 15th and a strong finish from Feng, who had three birdies in a four-hole stretch. Jutanugarn hit her approach to 2 feet for birdie on the 18th for a 64 to catch Feng, until the 29-year-old from China delivered the winning shot.

Feng finished at 29-under 259, two shots short of the LPGA record that Sei Young Kim set last year at Thornberry Creek.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jon Rahm captured the Irish Open title for the second time in three years, shooting an 8-under 62 in the final round to win by two strokes.

Rahm tamed the Lahinch links in western Ireland by making an eagle and eight birdies, including one from 3 feet at No. 14 after an approach with a 5-iron from rough right of the fairway. He finished at 16-under 264.

Andy Sullivan and Bernd Wiesberger both shot 66 and were tied for second place. Robert Rock (70), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (69) and Eddie Pepperell (69) were three shots back.

Share

« Previous

Next »