Arrests
6/29 at 10:34 p.m. Alan Walsh, 28, of River Road, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Water Street on a charge of operating under the influence.
7/7 at 12:42 a.m. James Penatzer, 48, of Morton Road, Dresden, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Chandler Drive on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
7/2 A 16-year-old boy, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Pinehill Drive on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor by consumption.
Fire calls
7/1 at 6:07 p.m. Stalled elevator on Floral Street.
7/2 at 10:22 a.m. Rescue assist on Gerald Street.
7/2 at 10:40 a.m. Public assist on Middle Street.
7/2 at 6:11 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.
7/4 at 3:42 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.
7/5 at 3:07 p.m. Rescue assist on Front Street.
7/6 at 4:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leeman Highway.
7/7 at 10:03 p.m. Structure fire in Phippsburg
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from July 1-7.
