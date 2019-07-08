Arrests

6/29 at 10:34 p.m. Alan Walsh, 28, of River Road, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Water Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/7 at 12:42 a.m. James Penatzer, 48, of Morton Road, Dresden, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Chandler Drive on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/2 A 16-year-old boy, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Pinehill Drive on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor by consumption.

Fire calls

7/1 at 6:07 p.m. Stalled elevator on Floral Street.

7/2 at 10:22 a.m. Rescue assist on Gerald Street.

7/2 at 10:40 a.m. Public assist on Middle Street.

7/2 at 6:11 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

7/4 at 3:42 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

7/5 at 3:07 p.m. Rescue assist on Front Street.

7/6 at 4:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leeman Highway.

7/7 at 10:03 p.m. Structure fire in Phippsburg

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from July 1-7.

