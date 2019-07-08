Cardboard in a dumpster ignited Monday afternoon, briefly closing down the baggage claim area at the Portland International Jetport.

The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m., and firefighters quickly extinguished it, said Zachary Sundquist, a spokesman for the airport.

The dumpster contained cardboard, which somehow ignited, Sundquist said. No one was hurt, but the emergency response closed down the curbside pickup lanes to the public.

The baggage claim area was also briefly closed so the airport staff could clear out smoke that had wafted into the building.

