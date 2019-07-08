LIMERICK

The Maine Old Cemetery Association will hold its 2019 Summer Program Day & Member Meeting, hosted by the Limerick Historical Society, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Limerick Brick Town House on Main Street.

A full day of activities is planned, including a business meeting and presentations on Limerick history and cemeteries. Self-guided tours of Limerick cemeteries will be offered in the afternoon.

Registration for the event is $3 at the door, with proceeds to benefit the Limerick Historical Society and MOCA. Coffee and a light breakfast will be provided by the Limerick Historical Society.

KENNEBUNK

The Brick Store Museum will host its premier Kennebunk Heritage & Culture Festival this weekend.

The celebration kicks off with a Lobster Bake and Wabanaki haute couture fashion display at 6 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 117 Main St.

Art Night!, the museum’s free monthly art celebration, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, featuring the new contemporary exhibition, “Painting the Light in Maine,” by Ken Fellows; exploration of the summer exhibition with the Illustration Institute called “The Art of Cute”; and a free art workshop on creating comic books by the All Hands Collective, an artist group from Portland. All ages may attend.

Saturday events will include a free Classic Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, including the 3rd Maine Regiment re-enactors, local businesses and organizations, food sales, craft-making and vendors. This will take place on Parsons Field in downtown Kennebunk. In the afternoon, a Historic Garden Party at the George Lord Little House on Summer Street offers ticketed guests a chance to explore the c. 1875 home, fully restored, along with refreshments on the back lawn. Tickets are sold in advance for $35 per person.

On Sunday, there will be a History Mystery Tour from 1 to 4 p.m. This tour has participants starting at the museum to receive a map of eight secret locations and then set off to discover the history of these places with museum guides stationed at each place. Once participants have found all eight locations, they may return to the museum to enter a raffle for prizes. Tickets are $10 (free for kids under 16) and can be purchased at the door.

The festival is still looking for interested vendors, artists and organizations to take part in the field day event. For details, email [email protected]

STANDISH

Schoolhouse Arts Center will celebrate its 30th year of live shows with a three-week run of the classic musical “Singing in the Rain” at 16 Richville Road, Route 114. The show will include a rollicking dance number performed in the midst of an indoor rain storm.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays through July 28.

Adult tickets are $19, seniors or students are $17 and VIP tickets are $25 (includes special parking, a signed poster and a tour of the set and rain-making machine). Tickets are on sale at www.SchoolhouseArts.org.

SPRINGVALE

The Springvale Public Library will host the following events this week at 443 Main St.:

A new, three-month Adult Summer Book Group with Arlene Jackson will begin Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and discuss the book “The First Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer. August’s book selection will be “Dragon Seed” by Pearl S. Buck. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.

The library’s annual book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will help support children’s programing.

