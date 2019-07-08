Three high school wrestling coaches and a two-time college All-American will be inducted into the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Hyde School in Bath.

This year’s inductees include veteran coaches Rick DeRosier of Massabesic High and Luis Ayala of Foxcroft Academy, former Marshwood High standout and current coach Pat Howard, and University of Southern Maine Coach Mike Morin.

Morin, USM’s head coach the last four seasons, compiled a 133-19 career record as a wrestler for Huskies from 2006-10. He was a three-time NCAA Division III New England champion, and finish fourth at the NCAA championships in 2009 and fifth in 2010.

Ayala’s teams at Foxcroft Academy have won six state championships in Class B and Class C in his 16 years as coach. His wrestlers have won 39 individual state championships and a New England title.

Since becoming Massabesic’s head coach since 2007, DeRosier has guided the Mustangs to one Class A championship and five runner-up finishes.

Howard, who succeeded longtime coach Matt Rix as Marshwood’s head coach in 2018, was an outstanding wrestler at both Marshwood and Norwich University. A three-time high school state champion, he also won two Northeast Regional championships — one in freestyle and one in Greco-Roman.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are $15 and can be prepurchased until Aug. 10 by sending a check payable to the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance, addressed to: John Nicholas, 3 Carmichael Lane, Windham, ME, 04062. For more information, contact Nicholas at 207-332-9845.

Carlo Gammaitoni carded his first hole-in-one on the 173-yard fourth hole at Martindale Country Club on Sunday. He used a 6-iron for the shot, which was witnessed by Nicholas Gammaitoni.

Kyle Leeman became the first player to ace the par-4 12th hole at Nonesuch River Golf Club, accomplishing the feat on June 29. Leeman, playing with Brian Lever, Eric McCue and John Stinson, used a driver for the 333-yard shot from the Blue tee.

Dana Allen recorded a hole-in-one on the sixth hole at Gorham Country Club on June 29. His 122-yard shot with a pitching wedge was witnessed by Brian Gordon, Dennis Walch and Tom LeClair.

Larry Goldsmith recorded a hole-in-one on the 137-yard fifth hole at Rockland Golf Course on June 8. The shot was witnessed by Victor Goldsmith, Richard Moskowitz and Jeff Carty.

Bob Martel used a driver to record his fifth career hole-in-one on May 29 at York Golf & Tennis Club. Dave O’Brien, Bob Todd, Dave Block and Jackson Cogger witnessed the 198-yard shot on the seventh hole.

Sherrie Thomas used a 4-hybrid to ace the eighth hole at Wawenock Golf Club during a Maine State Golf Association tournament on May 28.

Ricky Trottier aced the 10th hole from the Blue tees at Biddeford-Saco Country Club on May 20. Mike Bennett, Chuck Pearl and Glenn Lebrecque witnessed the 150-yard shot.

Linda Robichaud of the Purpoodock Club recorded a hole-in-one at The Captains in Brewster, Massachusetts, on May 18. Robichaud used an 8-iron on the 91-yard second hole on the Starboard Course. Nancy Bither, Barbara Ropke and Helen Treadwell witnessed the shot.

Maureen DiMatteo aced the sixth hole with a 5-iron at Riverside North on May 23. Cathy Young, Claire Feeney and Sheila Brown witnessed the 123-yard shot.

Dan May scored his third career hole-in-one on May 12 at Nonesuch River Golf Club. Xander Rich and Josh Johnson witnessed the 131-yard shot from the Blue tees.

