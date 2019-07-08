Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from July 1-7.

Fire calls

6/29 at 9:01 p.m. Fire call on Sligo Road.

6/29 at 9:57 p.m. Electrical wiring problem on Memorial Highwway.

6/29 at 10:13 p.m. Brush fire on Mountfort Road.

6/30 at 5:36 a.m. Water problem on Deer Run Road.

EMS

North Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to two calls from June 27 to July 4.

