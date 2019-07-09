YARMOUTH — A celebration to mark completion of the new bridge carrying Route 1 over Main Street will be held Aug. 11 from 4-6 p.m.

The event will honor not just the physical structure, but planning, creativity, and partnerships that went into the project. The process lasted about five years, at a cost of almost $5 million.

There will also be a tribute to Paul D. Haley, a Reed & Reed employee who died in a construction accident at the site June 21. See the town website, at www.yarmouth.me.us for more details.

