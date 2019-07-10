BRIDGTON — A couple in Bridgton was seriously injured Wednesday morning in an attack in their home, according to Bridgton and state police.

Robert and Margaret MacDonald, both 77, live at 16 Innisfree Lane on Long Lake. Bridgton Police responded to a 911 call from their home just after 8 a.m. and took into custody 37-year-old Michael Holden of Bridgton, who was taken to the Police Department for questioning. Holden was later arrested, taken to Cumberland County Jail and charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, burglary and possessing a scheduled drug.

Both MacDonalds were taken to Bridgton Hospital, and Margaret MacDonald was later taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Both were being treated Wednesday for serious head injuries.

The couple did not know Holden, and police are attempting to determine the circumstances and a motive for the attack. Holden lives about a mile away from the MacDonald home with his grandfather, police said.

