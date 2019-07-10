Bath

Wed.  7/17  11 a.m.  Community Development Committee  CH

Wed.  7/17  4 p.m.  Bath Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee  Rec. Dept.

Brunswick

Mon.  7/15  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  7/16  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board  TH

Wed.  7/17  6:15 p.m.  Appointment Committee  TH

Wed.  7/17  6:15 p.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  7/17  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  TH

Thur.  7/18  4:30 p.m.  Brunswick Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Rd.

Thur.  7/18  6 p.m.  Finance Committee  TH

Harpswell

Wed.  7/17  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee  TO

Wed.  7/17  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Wed.  7/17  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Thur.  7/18  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Master Plan Workgroup  TO

Thur.  7/18  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Topsham

Tues.  7/16  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MR

Thur.  7/18  7  p.m.  Board of Selectmen  RR

