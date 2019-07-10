Bath
Wed. 7/17 11 a.m. Community Development Committee CH
Wed. 7/17 4 p.m. Bath Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee Rec. Dept.
Brunswick
Mon. 7/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 7/16 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board TH
Wed. 7/17 6:15 p.m. Appointment Committee TH
Wed. 7/17 6:15 p.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 7/17 7 p.m. Recreation Commission TH
Thur. 7/18 4:30 p.m. Brunswick Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Rd.
Thur. 7/18 6 p.m. Finance Committee TH
Harpswell
Wed. 7/17 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TO
Wed. 7/17 3 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Wed. 7/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TO
Thur. 7/18 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Master Plan Workgroup TO
Thur. 7/18 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Topsham
Tues. 7/16 7 p.m. Planning Board MR
Thur. 7/18 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen RR
