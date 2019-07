7/1 at 2:11 a.m. Jonathan Billings, 46, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Crout on two counts of assault on Congress Street.

7/1 1 at 8:05 a.m. Jonathan D. Twomey, 31, of Augusta, was arrested by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of aggravated assault on Oxford Street.

7/1 at 9 a.m. Gerald D. Cumberland, 67, was arrested by Officer Robert Lauterbach on an outstanding warrant on Welch Street.

7/1 at 7:55 p.m. Kimberly A. Leo, 48, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Justin Fritz on a charge of assault on Pembroke Street.

7/2 at 8:16 a.m. Papy Mwanazuvu Musongela, 44, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on a charge of operating after suspension.

July 2 at 8:25 a.m. Robert J. Shepard, 30, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant on Oxford Street.

7/2 at 9:05 a.m. Belinda Mae Libby, 51, was arrested by Officer Christopher Coyne on charges of criminal trespass and public drinking on State Street.

7/3 at 11:09 a.m. David P. Curtis, 68, was arrested by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of criminal trespass on St. John Street.

7/3 at 3:54 p.m. Joshua G. Welch, 41, of Portland, was arrested by Officer James Oliver on a charge of criminal trespass on Commercial Street.

7/3 at 7:02 p.m. Robert Black, 60, was arrested by Officer Jesse Dana on five outstanding warrants on Oxford Street.

7/3 at 7:30 p.m. Brian McMahon, 51, was arrested by officer Morgan Maclean on an outstanding warrant.

7/3 at 11:09 p.m. Joseph L. Blais, 55, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Erick Richard on a charge of violation of conditional release on Portland Street.

7/4 at 7:49 a.m. Simon Lobojo, 27, was arrested by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of criminal trespass on Oxford Street.

7/4 at 8:19 a.m. David Pippin, 35, was arrested by Officer Jessica Brown on an outstanding warrant on Park Avenue.

7/4 at 4:03 p.m. Robert Walters, 37, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention on Portland Street.

7/4 at 7:40 p.m. Heather Rawstron, 46, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jess Dana on an outstanding warrant.

7/5 at 12:17 a.m. Anthony Muhmmad, 42, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kyle Knutson on charges of assault and obstructing report of a crime or injury on Brighton Avenue.

7/5 at 1:37 a.m. Rebecca Lynn Elliott, 24, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kevin Nielsen on a charge of assault on Warren Avenue.

7/5 at 2:17 a.m. Jason A. Blake, 39, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jason Demchak on an outstanding warrant on North Street.

7/5 at 3:07 a.m. Dennis R. Junkins, 28, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of operating while under the influence.

7/5 at 4:02 a.m. Catalina Mare, 21, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Congress Street.

7/5 at 11:10 a.m. Gerald Mains, 52, of Portland, was arrested by Officer James Oliver on a charge of assault on Commercial Street.

7/5 at 3:34 p.m. Preston M. Cooper, 55, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Eric Johnson on a charge of public drinking on Portland Street.

7/6 at 2:39 a.m. Michael S. Towne, 43, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Justin Macaluso on an outstanding warrant on Cumberland Avenue.

7/6 at 4:19 a.m. Heidi M. Sanborn, 39, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of operating after suspension on Forest Avenue.

7/6 at 9:53 a.m. Donald M. Woodworth, 46, was arrested by Officer Joshua MacDonald on a charge of disorderly conduct on Oxford Street.

7/6 at 6:04 p.m. Christine A. McLellan, 34, was arrested by Officer Justin Fritz on an outstanding warrant on Commercial Street.

7/6 at 6:58 p.m. John Coyle, 57, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, was arrested by Officer Kyle Forbes on charges of operating while under the influence and operating without a license on Fox Street.

