In the four weeks that Chef Ali Waks-Adams has been at the helm in the kitchen at the Coast Bar + Bistro, located in The Daniel Hotel, 10 Water St., Brunswick, she has planned a return to the “classics” menu.

But with a focus on getting these items just right.

Sande Updegraph Sande Updegraph lives in Brunswick and is a longtime food writer. She can be reached at [email protected]

Waks-Adams is creating the perfect steak-frites; dishes using local oysters and mussels; what she calls “really good salads,” with unique textures and flavors; wings with Moroccan inflections, and a burger that is the “dream of a Big Mac” – but better. She views this as an opportunity to use products from local growers that she knows and respects.

The chef also said she believes the front of the house is very important and wants customers to feel “cared for” in a cozy and club-like environment.

She created a loyal following during several years at the Brunswick Inn on Park Row with her Tuesday Plat du Jour dinners, and envisions specialty dinners and new culinary experiences at the CB+B.

Food & Beverage Events in the Southern Midcoast

July 12

Wine tasting featuring wines from Central Distributors, 4-6 p.m., Bow Street Market, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

July 13

Beer tasting with Lone Pine Brewing, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Bow Street Market, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

July 14

Bloody Mary Sunday featuring Cold River Vodka, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bow Street Market, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

July 18

Beer tasting featuring Banded Brewing Co., 3:30-5:30 p.m., Bow Street Market, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

July 19

Caledonia Spirits tasting with Barr Hill Gin, 4-6 p.m., Bow Street Market, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Annual Yarmouth Clam Festival, July 19-21. Free festival admission. Food, music, carnival rides, crafts, kids events. Free parking courtesy of Delorme Map Co. on Route 1 in Yarmouth with frequent free shuttle service to the festival in downtown.

July 24

Graze at Pineland Farms with Lone Pine Brewing and Root Wild Kombucha, 6 p.m. Cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres followed by a five-course family-style dinner. Tickets $75 per person plus tax and event fee at Eventbrite. Groups of six or more, $60 per person.

Aug. 13

Live Well Farm Dinner celebrating American wines and cuisine, 6:30 p.m., 1583 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, 833-2331. Dinner speaker is Nate Wildes, founder of Flight Deck Brewing, and his topic is “What makes Maine’s next-gen entrepreneur tick?” Live Well Farm wine dinners include five courses and five wines, and are served in the beautiful LWF barn. Tickets are $85 per person including tax and gratuity, and are available on line at Eventbrite 30 days in advance.

Aug. 14

Graze at Pineland Farms with Nonesuch River Brewing and Cold River Vodka and Gin, 6 p.m. Cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres followed by a five-course family-style dinner. Tickets $75 per person plus tax and event fee at Eventbrite. Groups of six or more, $60 per person.

Sept. 7

Second Annual Farmyard Jam benefiting Growing to Give, a food bank farm program. Scatter Good Farm, 5-8 p.m., $10 per person, children 12 and under free; 30 East Coxon Road, Brunswick, 837-4670.

