BASEBALL

Jacob Heyward of the Richmond Flying Squirrels homered and was named the MVP of the Eastern League All-Star Game, helping the Western Division All-Stars to a 5-0 victory over the Eastern Division on Wednesday in Richmond, Virginia.

Portland Sea Dogs pitcher Tanner Houck threw a scoreless inning, allowing a single and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs were also represented by catcher Jhon Nunez (0 for 2), third baseman Bobby Dalbec (0 for 1 with a walk) and pitcher Dedgar Jimenez (one inning, two hits, one run).

NECBL: Connor Charping went 3 for 5 with three RBI to pace the Vermont Mountaineers (15-12) in an 8-1 win over the Mainers (9-15) at Sanford.

Drew DeMartino scored Sanford’s run on a sacrifice fly by Elliott Curtis in the sixth.

BABE RUTH: Capital City rolled to an 11-1, five-inning victory over Saco Bay-Blue in the Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old state tournament at Morton Field in Augusta, advancing to Thursday’s North division final.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Peter Sagan of Slovakia silenced his critics and won the fifth stage as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Sagan posted a 12th career stage win at cycling’s biggest race, emerging victorious from a bunch sprint in the eastern city of Colmar at the end of a 109-mile trek through the green forests and hills of western France’s Vosges massif.

HOCKEY

NHL: Forward Micheal Ferland signed a four-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks with an average annual value of $3.5 million. The 27-year-old put up 40 points in 71 games for Carolina last season.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points, Elizabeth Williams had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds and the host Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 78-75.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Two former NFL players are among the six new officials for the upcoming NFL season.

Field judge Nate Jones joins the NFL officiating staff from the Pac-12, following an eight-year pro career as a defensive back. Umpire Terry Killens was a linebacker during his seven NFL seasons before officiating in the American Athletic Conference.

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith was suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

• Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth says on social media that he needs a kidney transplant and is looking for a donor.

COLLEGES

VIOLATIONS: The NCAA has charged North Carolina State with four violations, accusing a former assistant coach of providing payments and benefits connected to the recruitment of one-and-done basketball player Dennis Smith Jr. The school has 90 days to respond.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

« Previous