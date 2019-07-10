BASEBALL

Jacob Heyward of the Richmond Flying Squirrels homered and was named the MVP of the Eastern League All-Star Game, helping the Western Division All-Stars to a 5-0 victory over the Eastern Division on Wednesday in Richmond, Virginia.

Portland Sea Dogs pitcher Tanner Houck threw a scoreless inning, allowing a single and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs were also represented by catcher Jhon Nunez (0 for 2), third baseman Bobby Dalbec (0 for 1 with a walk) and pitcher Dedgar Jimenez (one inning, two hits, one run).

NECBL: Connor Charping went 3 for 5 with three RBI to pace the Vermont Mountaineers (15-12) in an 8-1 win over the Mainers (9-15) at Sanford.

Drew DeMartino scored Sanford’s run on a sacrifice fly by Elliott Curtis in the sixth.

BABE RUTH: Capital City rolled to an 11-1, five-inning victory over Saco Bay-Blue in the Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old state tournament at Morton Field in Augusta, advancing to Thursday’s North division final.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Peter Sagan of Slovakia silenced his critics and won the fifth stage as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

Sagan posted a 12th career stage win at cycling’s biggest race, emerging victorious from a bunch sprint in the eastern city of Colmar at the end of a 109-mile trek through the green forests and hills of western France’s Vosges massif.

HOCKEY

NHL: Forward Micheal Ferland signed a four-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks with an average annual value of $3.5 million. The 27-year-old put up 40 points in 71 games for Carolina last season.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points, Elizabeth Williams had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds and the host Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 78-75.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Two former NFL players are among the six new officials for the upcoming NFL season.

Field judge Nate Jones joins the NFL officiating staff from the Pac-12, following an eight-year pro career as a defensive back. Umpire Terry Killens was a linebacker during his seven NFL seasons before officiating in the American Athletic Conference.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith was suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth says on social media that he needs a kidney transplant and is looking for a donor.

COLLEGES

VIOLATIONS: The NCAA has charged North Carolina State with four violations, accusing a former assistant coach of providing payments and benefits connected to the recruitment of one-and-done basketball player Dennis Smith Jr. The school has 90 days to respond.

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

Related Stories
Latest Articles