Music

July 13

Hot Fiddle with violinist Ashley Liberty and pianist Daniel Strange, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Music with a Mission concert benefits Keep ME Warm emergency heating assistance. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students, children, seniors at mwamconcerts.com or at door; box office opens 6 p.m., doors 6:30 p.m.

July 16

Joan Kennedy Duo Collateral, 6-7:30 p.m., gazebo, next to Baxter Memorial Library, South Street, Gorham. Free.

July 16-Aug. 13

Sebago Lake-Long Lake Music Festival, Tuesday night chamber concert series with 27 internationally acclaimed musicians, Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. Schedule, tickets, $25 adults, under 21 free, at sllmf.org.

July 17

Carmine Band, continuation of Tony Boffa Band, 6:30-8 p.m., Dundee Park, 79 Presumpscot Road, Windham. Free park admission after 5 p.m.

Legolas, blues, Jethro Tull, Johnny Cash, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

July 21

New England Jazz Band, 4-5:30 p.m., Hacker’s Hill, Casco. Suggested donation: $10 adults, $3 children; proceeds benefit Raymond Arts Alliance.

July 23

Jim Gallant Band, 6-7:30 p.m., gazebo, next to Baxter Memorial Library, South Street, Gorham. Free.

July 24

Girls Just Want to Have Fun, ’80s tribute band, 6:30-8 p.m., Dundee Park, 79 Presumpscot Road, Windham. Free park admission after 5 p.m.

Erica Brown & the Bluegrass Connection, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

July 27

Broadway and Beyond, singers Emily Cain and Kelly Caufield, pianist Laura Artesani, UMaine Renaissance, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Music with a Mission concert to support Special Olympics Maine. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students, children, seniors at mwamconcerts.com or at door; box office opens 6 p.m., doors 6:30 p.m.

July 31

American Ride, country hits, 6:30-8 p.m.,Dundee Park, 79 Presumpscot Road, Windham. Free park admission after 5 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Andy Penk, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

Theater

Through July 28

“Singing in the Rain,” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: $17-$25 at schoolhousearts.org.

July 18-20, 25-27

The Originals present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl, 2:30 p.m. July 21, 7:30 p.m. July 18-20 and July 25-27, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: July 18 & 25 pay-what-you can, all others $25, $22 at 929-5412, sacorivertheatre.org.

Exhibits

July 13

Artists at Work, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton.

Through July 18

Multi-media artist Sarah Shepley’s prints, inspired by recent trips to Ecuador, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. FMI: 647-2787, gallery302.com.

