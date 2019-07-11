HIGH SCHOOLS

Peter Webb, a member of the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame who recently retired after 27 years as the state’s commissioner of basketball, is recovering at Maine Medical Center after suffering a brain aneurysm last Friday at his home in Stetson.

A longtime officiating colleague, Barry Fuller of Bowdoinham, said Webb, 82, was flown Saturday from Bangor to Portland for intensive care.

A notice on the Eastern Maine Board of Approved Basketball Officials said Webb is not currently receiving visitors at the hospital “but if you could keep him in your thoughts and prayers we’re sure it would be much appreciated by both (him) and his family.”

A spokesperson for Maine Medical Center said she had no information to release concerning Webb or his condition.

As Maine’s basketball commissioner, Webb oversaw the selection, assignment and supervision of officials for the Maine Principals’ Association state tournaments. For 17 years, he also served as coordinator of rules interpreters for the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials. He officiated more than 1,500 basketball games and was also a high school baseball and softball umpire.

BASEBALL

MINORS: Red Sox executives joined officials from the state and the city of Worcester on Thursday to break ground on a 10,000-seat stadium for the ballclub’s Triple-A affiliate.

A crowd of about 1,000 people attended the ceremony to welcome the International League team now based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, that is scheduled to begin play about an hour west of Fenway Park in the 2021 season. The team had announced the move last year after failing to reach a deal on a new stadium with Rhode Island officials.

CMG MORTGAGE: Saco Biddeford Savings struck for three runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach, winning 5-2 over Academy Mortgage in CMG Mortgage League play at Scarborough.

• Troiano’s Property Service tossed a combined one-hitter as it defeated Westbrook 5-4 at South Portland.

Bradley McMains (3-0) pitched 5 2/3 innings, walking six and striking out five. McMains hit an RBI double in the first and later scored on a Hunter Owen sacrifice fly.

Westbrook broke up the no-hitter in the seventh inning when Tyler Dorn led off with a single.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS: Steve Stricker topped the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship leaderboard at 5 under with a hole to play when the first round was suspended for the day because of lightning at Akron, Ohio.

Stricker had a hole-in-one on the 184-yard, par-3 seventh at Firestone Country Club – the longtime home of a World Golf Championships event and previously the World Series of Golf.

Stricker is seeking his third straight major victory on the PGA Tour Champions, a run that began with the Regions Tradition. He’s playing the 50-and-over event instead of going for a fourth victory at the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.

Play was suspended at 12:55 p.m., and called for the day at 4:30 p.m.

Paul Goydos was second at 2 under after five holes.

EUROPEAN: Matt Kuchar shot an 8-under 63 to share the lead with three players in a low-scoring opening round at the Scottish Open at North Berwick, Scotland.

Kuchar is joined atop the leaderboard by Romain Wattel, Nino Bertasio and Edoardo Molinari.

SOCCER

AFRICAN CUP: Madagascar’s fairy tale came to an end at the African Cup of Nations as the underdog was beaten 3-0 by Tunisia in the quarterfinals at Cairo.

Tunisia now faces Sadio Mane and the tournament favorite in the semifinals. Algeria and Nigeria play in the other semi. Both matches are on Sunday.

FIFA: FIFA is doubling its minimum ban for racist incidents to 10 games, and will start inviting players to make victim statements at disciplinary hearings.

Stricter handling of discrimination allegations is a key theme of the redrafted FIFA disciplinary code which takes effect next week.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Elena Delle Donne is a captain of the WNBA All-Star Game for the second straight year. This time she’ll be facing a team captained by A’ja Wilson.

The WNBA announced the pair as captains for the All-Star Game in Las Vegas that will be played on July 27.

Delle Donne’s team lost to Candace Parker’s squad last year in the All-Star contest. The Washington Mystics’ star led the fan balloting.

DOPING

RUSSIA: A top Russian track coach has admitted breaking his life ban for doping offenses.

Vladimir Kazarin, who once coached Olympic gold medalist Maria Savinova and the athlete-turned-whistleblower Yulia Stepanova, told Russian state broadcaster Match TV that accusations he continued working with athletes after he was banned in 2017 are true.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Two Tour de France rookies stole the show on the first mountain stage, with Dylan Teuns of Belgium winning Stage 6 and Giulio Ciccone of Italy taking the overall race lead.

Geraint Thomas, the defending champion, also rode strongly, going some way to answer questions about his fitness after he crashed out of the Tour de Suisse in June. Thomas rode in fourth at the top of the terrible climb to the Planche des Belles Filles ski station in the woody Vosges mountains of eastern France.

But the severity of the ascent, with a final 24 percent incline and an unpaved section that kicked up clouds of dust, torpedoed other main contenders for overall victory in Paris on July 28. Some riders were so exhausted at the top that race workers had to help them stay upright on their bikes after they crossed the line.

One of the big losers of the day was French rider Romain Bardet, a podium finisher in 2016 and 2017, who cracked and rode in 1 minute, 9 seconds after Thomas. He suffered the added indignity of having his chain jump on the line, immobilizing him. Now 2:08 behind Thomas overall, Bardet will be hard-pressed to make up that deficit on even harder climbs to come in the Alps and Pyrenees.

Vincenzo Nibali, the 2014 Tour champion from Italy who also won the stage to La Planche des Belles Filles that year, came undone this time. He lost 51 seconds to Thomas on the climb and is well down the overall rankings in 20th place, 1:07 behind Thomas.

