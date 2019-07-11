Who knew?

Brenda Buchanan, a lawyer and writer, and Richard Cass, a writer, will speak from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., about the health benefits of reading crime fiction.

The program is part of a summer reading series. The presentation will focus on how reading crime fiction can reduce stress of modern life, according to the library.

Buchanan lives in Westbrook and Cass, Cape Elizabeth.

Park concert

Legolas will entertain from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in a free concert at Riverbank Park on Main Street.

American Legion Post 62 will serve refreshments including hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages.

