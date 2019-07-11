Dorcas Fest and Community Day plans



Big doin’s are planned in Buxton as the town celebrates Aug. 10, at Tory Hill, intersection of routes 202 and 112. It’s the Dorcas Fest, sponsored by the Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton, in conjunction with Buxton Community Day.

Activities include a parade, free car show, road race, Brewster Mansion tours and Mallett Brothers Band with the whole affair capped by fireworks. Tory Hill Church is sponsoring a community yard sale.

The town’s annual Community Day parade steps off at 11 a.m. For more information or to register for the parade, call the Recreation Department at 929-8381.

For more information about the Dorcas Fest, call Bev at 929-6495

