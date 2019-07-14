Re: “Those who serve up summer in Maine say: More help wanted” (July 7, Page A1):

A 2,000-word, above-the-fold story about a supposed labor shortage in the tourist industry that does not quote one single working person, relying instead on the word of restaurant owners and business association spokespeople, does not meet the standards of a legitimate news story. It’s a press release.

I expect the business community was delighted to see its perspective represented verbatim and unchallenged on the front page of Maine’s largest paper.

What do people who actually perform this labor have to say about the matter? I guess we’ll never know.

Mark Barnette

Portland

Share

filed under: