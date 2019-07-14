CRICKET

England won the Cricket World Cup for the first time in extraordinary circumstances on Sunday in London, beating New Zealand by a tiebreaker of boundaries scored after the final was tied following regulation play and again following the first Super Over in the tournament’s 44-year history.

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler ran out Martin Guptill off the last ball of the Super Over as the New Zealand opener scrambled back for a second run that would have earned the Black Caps their first world title.

England prevailed because it hit a total of 26 boundaries – fours and sixes scored across both the 50 overs and the Super Over – compared with New Zealand’s 17.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Daryl Impey of South Africa won Stage 9 when the top contenders for the overall victory were happy to take it easy, riding far behind on a hilly trek through the Massif Central mountains.

Impey beat Belgian rider Tiesj Benoot in a two-man sprint into Brioude, France. They were part of a 14-man group that rode away shortly after the start of the 106-mile stage in the mining town of Saint-Etienne. Because none of the breakaway riders were contenders for the overall title, race leader Julian Alaphilippe and other top riders allowed them to scoot off ahead.

Overall favorites cruised into Brioude more than 16 minutes after Impey, so casually that some chatted and drank from water bottles. Alaphilippe, who’ was cheered on by fans celebrating France’s Bastille Day holiday, kept the race lead, and there were no changes of note in the positions of other top contenders.

BASEBALL

NECBL: Andrew MacNeil’s RBI single capped a three-run ninth that gave the Keene Swamp Bats (17-11) a 7-6 triumph over the Sanford Mainers (10-18) at Goodall Park.

Connor Tate hit a two-run homer and scored twice for the Mainers. Jack Remortel added a two-run single, and Shane Marshall and Nick Howie each scored twice.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Brandon Clarke made a dunk with 10.7 left in overtime and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 88-86 in the Summer League semifinals in Las Vegas.

Clarke had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead Memphis, which will play the Brooklyn Nets or Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Trevon Bluiett led the Pelicans with 16 points.

WNBA: Riquna Williams scored 23 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Nneka Ogwumike added 17 points and 15 rebounds to help the visiting Los Angeles Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream, 76-71.

n Diamond DeShields had a season-high 26 points, matching her career high with five 3-pointers, and Allie Quigley scored eight of her 12 points in the decisive third quarter as the Chicago Sky earned an 89-79 win over the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas.

n Jonquel Jones had 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks as the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 76-63 to snap a four-game road losing streak.

SOCCER

AFRICAN CUP: Riyad Mahrez scored from a free kick in the fifth minute of injury time as Algeria beat Nigeria 2-1 and progressed to the African Cup of Nations final in Cairo.

Algeria will play Friday for its first African title in nearly 30 years against Senegal, which beat Tunisia 1-0 on an own goal in extra time.

– Staff and news service report

