Lord Huron

7 p.m. Friday. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Indie-rock band Lord Huron is three albums into their recording career, and the latest album is “Vide Noir.” Founded and fronted by singer/guitarist Ben Schneider, some of Lord Huron’s best known tracks are “The Night We Met,” “Ends of the Earth” and “When the Night is Over.” Rock trio Bully opens the show.

Professor Louie and the Crowmatix

7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $25 in advance, $30 at the door. boothbayoperahouse.com

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix is a five-piece act from Woodstock, New York, that will be hitting you with plenty of rock and roll, blues, gospel and American roots tunes from a dozen albums’ worth of material. Along with a healthy stack of originals, you’re likely to hear a few chestnuts from the ’60s and ’70s.

Dispatch

6:30 p.m. Saturday. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Dispatch is the indie-roots band of Brad Corrigan, Pete Francis Heimbold and Chad Urmston. “Location 13” is the latest album from the hugely popular act that survived a lengthy hiatus and continues to thrive. Expect plenty of voices to sing along to “The General,” a two-decade-old tune from the “Bang Bang” album. Nashville’s Moon Taxi opens the show.

