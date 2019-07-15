Two years after its start in 2017, the Maine Outdoor Brands alliance has hired Jenny Kordick as its first full-time executive director.

Kordick previously worked at The Wilderness Society in Washington, D.C., and the National Wildlife Federation. She also has directed campaigns and led coalitions to protect public lands.

Her job at the Maine Outdoor Brands alliance is to promote Maine’s outdoor-focused tourism, recreation and businesses to benefit Maine businesses and residents.

The Maine Outdoors Brands alliance is a nonprofit trade group based in Portland. The group’s goal is to help grow the state’s $8.2 billion outdoor industry by promoting the active lifestyle among the roughly 37 million tourists who visit Maine annually, hoping some of the young enthusiasts among them will consider moving to the state. Part of that effort involves working to relocate outdoor manufacturers to the state, and helping new entrepreneurs establish and grow their outdoor-based businesses in Maine.

“Bringing Jenny on board is a huge milestone for us,” Jim Hauptman, managing partner at Blaze Partners and board president of Maine Outdoor Brands, said in a release announcing the appointment. “We were successful last year in lobbying the state to create an office of outdoor recreation. With that objective accomplished, this was the logical next step. We’re doubling down on the vision that first inspired MOB’s creation – to foster the development of the outdoor brands that call Maine home and to advocate on their behalf in growing the state’s outdoor recreation economy.”

Kordick said she is thrilled to work with a strong network of people and brands.

“Maine’s outdoor industry is an economic powerhouse and huge asset to the state with the potential to grow even further,” she said. “MOB can help strengthen the outdoor recreation economy and put Maine on the map as a national leader.”

About 100 outdoor companies are members and supporters of the trade group, which includes L.L.Bean, Grandy Oats, Malone, Northeast Whitewater, Evo and Sea Bags.

