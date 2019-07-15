TURNER – A 21-year-old man was killed early Sunday when his car went off Howes Corner Road at about 3 a.m.

Police said Jacob White was killed when he crashed while driving at a high rate of speed not far from the intersection at Route 117.

White’s hometown was not immediately available although police said he lived in the Turner area.

Investigators said White was driving a Ford Escape when he lost control of the car and crashed. Police reconstructed the crash and said speed appeared to be a factor. The accident was still being investigated on Monday.

