Concerning your article on Little Hands Daycare, and the $13,000 invoice they received for a traffic signal, are we going to have to wait until there is a serious accident or fatality before we wake up and see that the safety of our children is a priority for all Maine citizens?
Sadly, if it were a new strip mall, the town fathers would have no problem sticking the community with the bill.
As a resident of Portland, I think using state funds to keep our young ones safe is something many Mainers see as important for every community. Isn’t it a continuing shame that we under-value the work that Jan Jordan does for her neighbors? To add a $13,000 hardship is without shame.
Kenneth P. Bailey
Portland
