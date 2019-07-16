Arrests

7/8 at 12:28 a.m. Timothy C. Daggett Jr., 35, of Ferry Park Avenue, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 701 North by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating with a suspended registration.

7/8 at 6:10 a.m. Lauren C. Rose, 26, of Shady Lane, Sabattus, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, failure to give correct name, address or date or birth, and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/8 at 9:19 a.m. A 17-year-old male, of Scarborough, was arrested on Broadturn Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff for violating conditions of release.

7/9 at 1:04 p.m. Dylan R Brofee, 20, address unlisted, Limington, was arrested on Old Neck Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of harassment.

7/11 at 6:55 a.m. Patrick Fitzpatrick, 30, of Oakland Street, Saco, was arrested on Blackpoint Road and Pinewood Circle by Officer Peter Nappi on a charge of operating after suspended registration.

7/13 at 12:41 a.m. Alexander G. Adinolfi, 27, of North Road, Parsonsfield, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/13 at 5:22 p.m. William J. Napolitano, 23, of Groveville Road, Buxton, was arrested on Broadturn Road by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

7/9 at 5:31 a.m. Duncan A. Z. Smith, 26, address unlisted, Gorham, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road and Gorham Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

7/10 at 5:38 p.m. Lauren J. Hachey, 27, of Church Street, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Commerce Drive by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

7/13 at 11:44 a.m. Karen D. Fisher, 49, of Stevens Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of theft by deception.

7/14 at 1:24 a.m. Michael A. Cyr, 36, of Davis Avenue, Auburn, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 701 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

7/8 at 7:16 a.m. Alarm call on Jocelyn Road.

7/8 at 9:57 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on County Road and Saco Street.

7/8 at 12:12 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Phillip Street.

7/8 at 6:23 p.m. Marine water rescue on King Street.

7/8 at 11:03 p.m. Alarm call on Ocean Avenue.

7/10 at 7:48 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/10 at 8:42 a.m. Structure fire on Southborough Drive.

7/10 at 11:04 a.m. Alarm call on Atlantic Drive.

7/10 at 2:09 p.m. Mulch fire on Gallery Boulevard.

7/10 at 9:51 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Meeting House Road.

7/10 at 10:27 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Asselyn Drive.

7/12 at 12:24 a.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

7/12 at 12:05 p.m. Alarm call on Royal Ridge Road.

7/12 at 7:39 p.m. Unpermitted burn on East Grand Avenue.

7/13 at 2:35 p.m. Alarm call on Snow Canning Road.

7/13 at 2:45 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

7/13 at 7:16 p.m. Grass fire on Maine Turnpike South.

7/13 at 8:24 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

7/13 at 10:29 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Merrill Brook Drive.

7/14 at 4:58 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Bunker Hill Terrace.

7/14 at 2:57 p.m. Marine water rescue on Shipwreck Road.

EMS

Scarborough Police Department received 56 calls from July 8 to 14.

