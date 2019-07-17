Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 7/23 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals TH
Thur. 7/25 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee TH
Scarborough
Mon. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Planning Board MB
Tues. 7/23 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee MB
Wed. 7/24 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee MB
Wed. 7/24 5:30 p.m. Joint TC/SB Finance Committee Workshop MB
Wed. 7/24 6 p.m. Scarborough Housing Alliance MB
Thur. 7/25 7:30 p.m. Sanitary District MB
South Portland
Tues. 7/23 7 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 7/24 6 p.m. South Portland Housing Authority SPHA
Wed. 7/24 7 p.m. Planning Board CH
Thur. 7/25 6 p.m. Skatepark Committee SPCC
-
Sports
UMaine’s Edniesha Curry gets taste of NBA Summer League
-
Local & State
Woman found dead in Augusta tentatively identified as former Windsor woman
-
Uncategorized
Southern Meetings: July 19-26
-
Local & State
Portland seeks help housing migrants as deadline looms
-
Politics
Two Republican senators put hold on bill support 9/11 victims fund