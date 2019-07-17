Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  7/23  7 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  TH

Thur.  7/25  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  TH

Scarborough

Mon.  7/22  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  MB

Tues.  7/23  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee  MB

Wed.  7/24  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee  MB

Wed.  7/24  5:30 p.m.  Joint TC/SB Finance Committee Workshop  MB

Wed.  7/24  6 p.m.  Scarborough Housing Alliance  MB

Thur.  7/25  7:30 p.m.  Sanitary District  MB

South Portland

Tues.  7/23  7 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  7/24  6 p.m.  South Portland Housing Authority  SPHA

Wed.  7/24 7 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

Thur.  7/25  6 p.m.  Skatepark Committee  SPCC

