OAKLAND, Calif. — Homer Bailey shook off a rocky start to go six innings in his Oakland debut, Mark Canha and Jurickson Profar both homered twice and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Wednesday.

Chad Pinder and Ramon Laureano also went deep as the A’s matched their season high with six home runs despite losing Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman to an ankle injury after two innings.

Oakland has won six straight and 12 of 14.

Tim Beckham had two hits for Seattle. The Mariners have lost six straight.

Bailey (8-6) allowed seven hits and two runs for his fourth consecutive win and first since being acquired from Kansas City over the weekend to add depth and experience to Oakland’s lineup for a possible playoff run. Bailey struck out six, including cleanup hitter Omar Narvaez twice, and didn’t walk a batter.

The 33-year-old hadn’t pitched since July 4 because of the All-Star break and the trade on Sunday when he was notified of the deal while warming up in the bullpen. It showed early as Bailey had to work around a leadoff double by Mallex Smith in the first then gave up two runs in the second before settling in.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 5, BRAVES 4: Josh Hader struck out Ozzie Albies with two outs and the tying run on third in the ninth to preserve Milwaukee’s win at home.

Christian Yelich hit his 34th homer of the season to tie the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger for the major league lead. It was Yelich’s third home run in four games.

GIANTS 11, ROCKIES 8: Donovan Solano had four hits, including a tie-breaking home run leading off the sixth inning, and San Francisco completed a four-game series sweep, its first at Denver in nearly eight years.

CUBS 5, REDS 2: Yu Darvish tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to finally earn his first win at Wrigley Field as a Cub and lead Chicago past Cincinnati.

Kris Bryant and Addison Russell homered for the only hits off Sonny Gray (5-6) as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.

Darvish was 0-5 with a 5.50 ERA in 13 starts at Wrigley Field after signing a six-year, $126 million contract with Chicago in February 2018.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 5: Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Michael Feliz in the seventh inning, and St. Louis won at home.

St. Louis trailed 4-3 when Tommy Edman singled off Francisco Liriano (4-2) with one out in the seventh and Jose Martinez walked. Feliz relieved, and Goldschmidt followed with his 18th homer.

PADRES 3, MARLINS 2: Rookie right-hander Chris Paddack took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and two relievers got the final four outs to complete a three-hitter and help San Diego win at Miami.

The Padres, who played their first game in 1969, are the only major league team never to have thrown a no-hitter.

After Starlin Castro homered leading off the eighth, Paddack (6-4) retired the next two batters and then departed, matching the longest outing of his career. He struck out eight, walked one, threw 94 pitches and lowered his ERA to 2.70.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 14, TWINS 4: Dominic Smith put visiting New York in front with his pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso added a 474-foot shot halfway up the third deck, giving Minnesota its first three-game losing streak this season.

Amed Rosario went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBI for the Mets, who matched a season best with their fourth consecutive victory.

NOTES

ANGELS: Pitcher Noe Ramirez was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing a pitch in the area of Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick’s head, and Angels Manager Brad Ausmus has been suspended a game and fined.

YANKEES-RAYS: Wednesday’s scheduled game between Tampa Bay and New York was postponed due to a forecast of thunderstorms and severe weather. The game will be made up Thursday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.

PHILLIES: The Philadelphia Phillies placed veteran outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique and recalled outfielder Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Bruce was injured on a checked swing in the third inning of the Phillies’ 9-8 comeback win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

• Closer Hector Neris was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of David Freese of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Neris is appealing the suspension, making him eligible to pitch.

INDIANS: The Cleveland Indians say pitcher Corey Kluber threw a successful bullpen session – his first time throwing from a mound since fracturing his right forearm on May 1.

TRADE: Speedy outfielder Terrance Gore was traded to the New York Yankees by the Kansas City Royals for cash.

ROYALS: The Kansas City Royals placed shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder injury.

Share

« Previous

Next »