WINDHAM — Windham will open its search for a permanent town manager a third time after its recent finalist turned down the position.

“I think we should go back out one more time, see what we can get out there,” Interim Town Manager Don Gerrish said at the town council meeting on Tuesday night. “I would really like to leave you with a full-time manager, and I’m willing to stay and go through the process.”

Candidate John Mauro recently turned down the council’s offer in favor of a city manager position in Washington state.

Windham has been searching for a new town manager since October 2018 when then-Town Manager Tony Plante left with a $175,000 severance package amid turmoil on the council about his job performance. Plante was replaced by Gerrish, and the Town Council had originally expected to appoint a permanent manager in January.

After advertising the position in November and receiving only 18 applications, the town decided to reopen the application process in the spring. Out of 21 applications that the town received in the second round, Mauro was only candidate who was brought back for further interviews.

On Tuesday night, Gerrish was optimistic: “We did three interviews last time, the council did good work on that, we came up with a candidate,” he said. “I’ll be honest with you, I felt you did a good job, we got a candidate, we offered the position, it didn’t work out. I feel positive about that.”

The town will advertise for the town manager position through Aug. 14, and the council will conduct the first round of interviews Aug. 26-30.

From Sept. 9-12, the community will gather to meet the finalists, and the council will then conduct final interviews and make a decision. A starting date will be announced around Sept. 16.

However, this tentative schedule may be extended, as Gerrish will be out of the country from Sept. 16-30, and councilors said they didn’t want to rush the process in order to get it done before then.

“We might be prepared to stretch it to when you get back to finish some of this stuff in October,” Councilor Jarrod Maxfield said. “We kind of have a gun up against our head in terms of timing if you’re not going to be here.”

Gerrish said he may extend the timeline but added, “If we’re going to do it, let’s do it now. Let’s get it out there, let’s see movement.”

Councilor Tim Nangle asked if the town would receive fewer applications in the summer months, but Gerrish said no.

“If we just keep doing this,” Nangle joked to Gerrish, “you’ll never leave,” to which he replied, “No, that’s not true.”

“I think the timing’s right. I think it’s worth going out one more time,” Gerrish said. “I really feel like we’re close, and I’d like to leave here having a full-time manager.”

Councilors voted unanimously, with Councilor Donna Chapman absent, to advertise for the position again.

