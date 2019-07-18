Music

July 20

Cormac McCarthy, folk concert, 7 p.m., Arts Center, 8 Hancock Ave., Hiram. Suggested donation: $10 adults, $5 children.

July 21

New England Jazz Band, 4-5:30 p.m., Hacker’s Hill, Casco. Suggested donation: $10 adults, $3 children, to benefit Raymond Arts Alliance.

July 23

Jim Gallant Band, 6-7:30 p.m., gazebo, next to Baxter Memorial Library, South Street, Gorham. Free.

July 24

Girls Just Want to Have Fun, 1980s tribute band, 6:30-8 p.m., Dundee Park, 79 Presumpscot Road, Windham. Free park admission after 5 p.m.

Erica Brown & the Bluegrass Connection, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

July 27

Broadway and Beyond, singers Emily Cain and Kelly Caufield, pianist Laura Artesani, UMaine Renaissance, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Music with a Mission benefit concert for Special Olympics Maine. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students, children, seniors at mwamconcerts.com or at door; box office opens 6 p.m., doors 6:30 p.m.

July 31

American Ride, country hits, 6:30-8 p.m.,Dundee Park, 79 Presumpscot Road, Windham. Free park admission after 5 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Andy Penk, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

Through Aug. 13

Sebago Lake-Long Lake Music Festival, Tuesday night chamber concert series with 27 internationally acclaimed musicians, Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison. For schedule and tickets, $25 adults, under 21 free, go to sllmf.org.

Theater

July 19-21

“High School Musical Jr.,” 7 pm. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Community Arts Center, 34 School St. Gorham. Tickets: $8 adults, $5 seniors, children at gorhamarts.org.

Through July 27

The Originals present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl, 2:30 p.m. July 21, 7:30 p.m. July 18-20 and July 25-27, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: July 18 & 25 pay-what-you can, all others $25, $22 at 929-5412, sacorivertheatre.org.

Through July 28

“Singing in the Rain,” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: $17-$25 at schoolhousearts.org.

Auditions

July 23 & 25

“Annie the Musical,” 6-8 p.m., Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Ages 6-13, no taller than 4-feet-11, will sing “Hard Knock Life” measures 16-35 and/or “Tomorrow” from beginning to measure 24. Ages 14 and up should come with 32-bar cut of a musical theater song (bring sheet music) and 1-minute monologue. For more information to windhamtheater.org or email [email protected]

Exhibits

Through July

“Bridges of Peace,” collaborative photo exhibit by Portland Camera Club and Spolokhi club of Russia, Walker Memorial Library.

