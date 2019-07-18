NEW YORK — Yankees Manager Aaron Boone got fired up at a rookie umpire in a profane rant , and New York awoke from a sleepy start to rally past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 in a doubleheader opener Thursday.

After Domingo German gave up solo homers to his first two batters, Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the second off Yonny Chirinos, and Gary Sanchez smashed a go-ahead 110 mph single off the glove of third baseman Yandy Diaz during a three-run fifth. Diaz had helped the Yankees come alive when he dropped Didi Gregorius’ leadoff popup in the second for a two-base error.

Boone fumed after rookie umpire Brennan Miller called Brett Gardner out on strikes in the second inning. Miller, umpiring behind the plate for the fifth time in the major leagues, had punched out Aaron Judge in the first. Gardner batted in the second after Urshela’s tying, two-run homer and struck out on a 1-2 pitch.

Gardner returned to the dugout, slammed his bat into the bat rack nine times, then eight times into the dugout roof. Microphones caught Boone yelling that the pitch was outside to Miller, a Triple-A International League crew chief who made his big league debut April 20 as a call-up umpire.

Miller said, “I heard you, Aaron,” and when Boone persisted, the umpire ejected him. Boone ran out and kept up the argument, getting close to Miller’s face and clapping his hands for emphasis. He repeatedly called his players “savages” in the batter’s box and told Miller to “tighten it up right now, OK?”

Boone was tossed for the third time this season and the seventh time in two years as a big league manager.

Luke Voit singled in a run in the fifth and Urshela had an RBI double as part of a three-hit game that raised his average to .308. Aaron Hicks added a sixth-inning homer for the Yankees, who reopened a seven-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

German (12-2) won his third straight start since recovering from a hip injury, allowing four hits in six innings.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 5: Cheslor Cuthbert and Jorge Soler homered in a five-run third inning and host Kansas City completied a four-game sweep.

Ian Kennedy gave up a run in the ninth, but struck out A.J. Reed looking with the tying run on second base to clinch the win and earn his 16th save in 19 opportunities.

The four-game winning streak is Kansas City’s longest of the season and just the Royals’ second series sweep this year.

The White Sox, on the other hand, have lost seven in a row since coming back from the All-Star break and dropped a season-worst nine games under .500.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 7, DODGERS 6: Bryce Harper tied the game with an RBI single and Rhys Hoskins ripped a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to rally host Philadelphia.

Hoskins ripped his hit to right off Joe Kelly to cap a four-run seventh for the Phillies and a 7-5 lead.

Phillies closer Hector Neris, pitching while appealing a three-game suspension, gave up a solo homer to Alex Verdugo in the ninth to make it 7-6. But he got the final out for his 18th save.

MARLINS 4, PADRES 3: Brian Anderson doubled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning, and host Miami earned its first walkoff victory of the year.

The score was 3-all when Garrett Cooper singled in the ninth against Trey Wingenter (1-3). Pinch-runner Yadiel Rivera stole second and scored without a play on Anderson’s hit into the left field corner.

The Marlins were 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position before Anderson came through.

Five Marlins pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts. Sergio Romo (2-0) had two strikeouts in a perfect ninth.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 15th home run for the Padres. Miami’s Harold Ramirez hit his fourth homer.

NOTES

REDS: The Cincinnati Reds are down to their fourth and fifth catchers after placing two more on the injured list.

Curt Casali went on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain that Manager David Bell said could keep him out for as long as a month. Casali is expected to spend two weeks wearing a brace.

Kyle Farmer was placed on the seven-day concussion list after taking two foul balls off his mask in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Cubs in Chicago.

Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart has been out since June 28 with a right oblique strain.

Juan Graterol was promoted from Triple-A Louisville and rushed to Chicago to start Wednesday’s day game. The Reds shored up the position by signing Ryan Lavarnway, one day after he was released by Yankees.

UMPIRES: Mike DiMuro, among two father-son duos to work home plate in a major league no-hitter, is retiring after two decades as an umpire.

He is being replaced on the big league staff by Chad Whitson, the commissioner’s office said.

The 51-year-old DiMuro made his major league debut at second base in Boston’s game at Kansas City on July 31, 1997, and became a full-time member of the big league staff in 1999.

Bothered by back problems in recent years, he has not worked since he was at second for Miami’s game at Washington on July 8 last year.

DiMuro called balls and strikes for the perfect game for Philadelphia’s Roy Halladay against Florida on May 29, 2010. DiMuro’s father, Lou, was an American League umpire from 1963-82 and worked the plate for a no-hitter by Baltimore’s Jim Palmer against Oakland on Aug, 13, 1969.

OBIT: Ernie Broglio, a 21-game winner in 1960 who is remembered most as the player traded by the St. Louis Cardinals for Hall of Famer Lou Brock, has died. He was 83.

Broglio’s daughter, Donna Broglio Cavallaro, confirmed her father’s death on social media. Another daughter, Nancy Broglio Salerno, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Broglio had been battling cancer and died Tuesday night.

Broglio tied for the major league lead in victories and finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting in 1960 with St. Louis. He pitched solidly for the Cardinals until being sent to the Chicago Cubs for Brock during the 1964 season. Brock broke out after the trade, hitting .348 with 33 stolen bases and helping St. Louis win that year’s World Series.

The right-handed Broglio struggled with injuries and went 7-19 over 2 1/2 seasons with the Cubs. He didn’t pitch in the majors after 1966 and finished his career 77-74 with a 3.74 ERA.

Broglio played high school ball in California with Elijah “Pumpsie” Green, who was the first black player with the Boston Red Sox, baseball’s last team to integrate. Green died Wednesday.

