NAPLES — The Coyote Center for Carnivore Ecology and Coexistence is holding a marionette show on Saturday, July 20.
The event will begin with music by the Montsweagers. The center will then perform its musical “Coyote and the Boy Ben” marionnette show twice, followed each time by coyote mask making. There will also be a coyote pup toy raffle.
The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at 838 Roosevelt Trail.
