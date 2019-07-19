I wasn’t sorry to read Lane Hiltunen’s last column on July 5. Throughout his time with your paper, he continually emphasized the negative, with a rare nod to something positive. His credibility would have increased with readers if he had taken a more equitable approach. If I had a dollar for every time he threatened to leave Windham because of some town action that was taken …

Moving forward, I might offer that a more balanced perspective would enhance the quality of the newspaper.

Brian Wolcott

Gorham

