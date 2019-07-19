SEBAGO — There will be a putting contest at a private three-hole golf course owned by Pamela and David Donohue on route 114 on Aug. 3 from 4-8 p.m.

There will be grilled and homemade food, a cash bar, a silent auction tent and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Spaulding Memorial Library in Sebago, and golfing experience is not required.

Soft-soled shoes are required, and there is a 16-year-old age minimum, except for babies in strollers. Tickets are $25 for one person or $40 for two. For more information, call the library at 787-2321.

