WINDHAM — The next Speak Out, with Rep. Patrick Corey, R-Windham, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and will discuss human trafficking and the opioid crisis.

The program takes place at Council Chambers at Town Hall, 8 School Road. It can be accessed on Channel 1303, on the web or on Facebook.

