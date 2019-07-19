WINDHAM — The next Speak Out, with Rep. Patrick Corey, R-Windham, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and will discuss human trafficking and the opioid crisis.

The program takes place at Council Chambers at Town Hall, 8 School Road. It can be accessed on Channel 1303, on the web or on Facebook.

