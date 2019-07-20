LEWISTON — Jack Fowler and Wyatt Soucie homered as Cumberland/North Yarmouth beat Medomak Valley 12-2 in four innings Saturday on the opening day of the Little League Baseball state tournament.

Soucie hit a two-run homer and Fowler belted a solo shot. Liam Coull earned the win and Ezra McDuffie also pitched for Cumberland/North Yarmouth, which turned a 5-4-3 double play.

Isaac Bickford hit a two-run homer for Medomak Valley, which will play Machias in an elimination game on Monday.

Cumberland/North Yarmouth plays York on Sunday. York and Lewiston received first-round byes in the six-team double-elimination tournament. Lewiston’s first game is Sunday against Bronco (Hampden, Newburgh and Winterport), a 7-0 winner Saturday against Machias.

BABE RUTH 13-15

GREATER PORTLAND 5, VERMONT 1: Bennett Smith pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks, and Greater Portland used a five-run fourth inning to beat Brattleboro, Vermont, in the New England regional in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Smith also hit an RBI double in the fourth. Eban Daniels added an RBI single, and Greater Portland scored its other runs on two errors and a passed ball.

Greater Portland (1-1) will finish pool play against Westfield, Massachusetts, at 7 p.m. Sunday. The top three teams in each of two pools advance to the single-elimination rounds starting Monday.

