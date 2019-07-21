I found the Sunday column by Victoria Hugo-Vidal both naive about the mission of our armed forces, mean-spirited and disrespectful to the current administration.

The mission of the Navy is to maintain, train and equip combat ready Naval forces capable of winning wars, deterring aggression and maintaining freedom of the seas.

Every administration in our history “gambles” with the lives of those in our military. For those of us who have served, it doesn’t really matter who was the Commander-in-Chief. Our mission and the duty to fulfill it was always the same. We hoped that the President would have an open mind, strong convictions, the ability to analyze the action to be taken and to swiftly engage in that action.

Unlike the highlighted box in the column, the President does not always decide if we maintain peace or go to war. Most often, the necessary actions are thrust upon us by outside forces, countries who wish to test our strength and our resolve.

You know the best way to support the men and women in our military: Support their mission, recognize their sacrifice, help their family members who are left behind.

Cathy Turpin

Buxton

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: