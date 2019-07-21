NEW YORK — James Paxton allowed a leadoff home run for the second straight outing when Charlie Blackmon shook out of a slump and started the Colorado Rockies’ 8-4 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday that halted a six-game losing streak.

Colorado took a 5-1 lead in the third, knocked out Paxton (5-5) in the fourth and ended New York’s five-game winning streak.

Acquired from Seattle during the offseason, Paxton has failed to finish five innings seven times in 17 starts and has a 4.20 ERA.

Blackmon went 4 for 5, Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and David Dahl added a two-run single in the third.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 5, ROYALS 4: Francisco Lindor homered after originally being scheduled to get the day off, Jose Ramirez hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth and Cleveland, at home, picked up its seventh win in eight game.

Lindor talked his way into the lineup at designated hitter after Manager Terry Francona planned on resting the All-Star shortstop. His two-run homer in the third tied the game at 2.

RAYS 4, WHITE SOX 2: Blake Snell struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, Travis d’Arnaud hit his first grand slam and Tampa Bay won in St. Petersburg, Florida, to stop its longest losing streak of the year at five games.

TWINS 7, ATHLETICS 6: Max Kepler drove in four runs, including the winner to cap a two-run rally in the ninth, and Minnesota won at home.

Ehire Adrianza tripled to score Luis Arraez with one out in the ninth. After Jason Castro struck out, Kepler lined the first pitch into left-center for his third hit.

ANGELS 9, MARINERS 3: Resurgent slugger Albert Pujols and Mike Trout homered, and Brian Goodwin connected twice for the visiting Angels.

Pujols sliced a second-inning solo drive into the right field seats for his 648th career homer, becoming the fourth player with at least 15 homers in each of his first 19 seasons.

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 3: Michael Brantley homered twice, Jose Altuve also went deep and Houston won at home for its fifth straight victory.

Rogelio Armenteros pitched five solid innings in his first major league start, sending Texas to its seventh loss in a row.

TIGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 3: Nicholas Castellanos led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a home run, and host Detroit snapped its six-game losing streak, wining for only the eighth time in its last 41 games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 2, PIRATES 1: A fan casually walked to home plate and approached Philadelphia hitter Brad Miller for a handshake before being apprehended, and the visiting Phillies went on to a beat Pittsburgh on Rhys Hoskins’ home run in the 11th inning.

Moments after Bryce Harper argued a called third strike and Hoskins was hit by a pitch, a man carrying a cellphone came out of the crowd and strolled toward Miller in the batter’s box. Miller backed away and the man kept walking, leisurely getting near the Phillies’ dugout, where he was handcuffed by security personnel and led away.

Miller then grounded into a double play.

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 1: Kevin Gausman pitched into the eighth after missing more than a month, Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuña Jr. homered, and Atlanta won at home.

DODGERS 9, MARLINS 0: Walker Buehler struck out 11 over seven innings, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and A.J. Pollock all homered and Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep at home.

PADRES 5, CUBS 1: Francisco Mejia homered, Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in three runs and the San Diego avoided a sweep in Chicago.

Mejia and Tatis had two hits apiece for the Padres, who scored three runs in the ninth.

CARDINALS 3, REDS 1: Utility player Yairo Munoz celebrated a rare start with a home run and a triple to help St. Louis win at Cincinnati.

BREWERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4: Tyler Saladino hit his first career grand slam, Mike Moustakas hit a go-ahead run-scoring single in the eighth and Milwaukee won at Phoenix.

GIANTS 3, METS 2: Mike Yastrzemski homered with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning to give San Francisco a victory at home.

