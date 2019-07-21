ORLEANS, Mass. — A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.
Doug Nelson of Franklin, who caught the leaping shark on video on Saturday, told New England Cable News it “gave us a pretty good scare.”
Incredible footage today from Doug Nelson of Franklin, MA fishing aboard the Columbia out of Rock Harbor in Orleans. @MA_Sharks pic.twitter.com/rK3yk5j6SG
— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 20, 2019
His son, Jack – who can be seen on the video jumping back as the shark breaches the water’s surface – shouts, “I almost don’t have arms!”
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy as well as Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based the Columbia Sportfishing vessel, confirmed it was a great white.
Costa said the boat was about 3 miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the shark made its leap.
