Susan Collins has once again shown us who she really is. We should believe her.

Senator Collins had a difficult time clearly denouncing the latest racist remark made by Trump, choosing instead a tepid comment about him crossing a line preceded by her detailed criticisms of the House Democrats that Trump referred too.

With her comments she has demonstrated once again that her primary allegiance is to the morally bankrupt Republican party, not common decency or our democracy.

In spite of all that’s happened to undermine the rule of law, societal norms and our position as a country that cares about humankind, Senator Collins has remained remarkably quiet.

Senator Collins has forgotten why she’s in Washington.

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

Mary Ann Larson

Portland

