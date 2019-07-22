Salsa in the Square

6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org

Kick up your heels on Friday night in downtown Portland. Salsa in the Square includes lessons from salsa whiz Wendy Edwards and music from Primo Cubano. Arrive at 6 p.m. to learn some basic moves and then be ready to bust a move on a sultry summer night.

Greater Portland Festival of Nations

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Deering Oaks park, Portland, free. On Facebook.

For a day of fun with a theme of understanding and appreciation for cultural diversity in Maine, head to Deering Oaks park for the 17th annual Festival of Nations. Expect a wide range of foods from all around the world and an equally wide range of music and drumming that will likely result in joyful dancing.

‘Stand By Me’

8:35 p.m. Saturday. Eastern Promenade, Portland, free. On Facebook.

In 1982, Stephen King wrote a novella called “The Body,” and four years later, it was made into the film “Stand by Me.” Maine Movies on the Prom will be screening the film that stars the late River Phoenix as well as Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell and Kiefer Sutherland. “Stand by Me” stands up to the test of time with its ’50s and ’60s soundtrack of songs from Buddy Holly and Ben E. King and its emotionally poignant story of friendship, grief and adventure. Just one question: You guys wanna go see a dead body?

