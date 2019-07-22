A Springvale woman is facing multiple charges after she struck police cruiser while texting and driving under the influence Saturday on Route 202 in Lebanon, according to Maine State Police.

Trooper Benjamin Handzel was parked behind a tow truck in the breakdown lane at the intersection of Route 202 and Blaisdell Corner Road with the cruiser’s emergency lights on. Passing traffic had slowed to about 20 mph while the tow truck operator from Chandlers Towing and Recovery was securing a pick-up truck to the flatbed, police sai.d

Police said 22-year-old Molly Foisy was driving a Nissa Sentra east on Route 202 at a “high rate of speed” and was passing cars when she truck Handzel’s cruiser and narrowly missed the tow truck.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.

After the crash, Trooper Conner Walton administered field sobriety tests and determined Foisy was operating under the influence. An intoxilyzer test administered at York County Jail indicated she was over the legal limit, but police did not release her blood alcohol content.

Police say Foisy was also texting while driving.

Foisy was arrested for operating under the influence and driving to endanger. She also was issued citations for texting while driving and a move over violation.

Foisy was held at York County Jail on $500 bail.

Share

« Previous