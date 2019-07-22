Wed. 7/24 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Wed. 7/24 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council PICC
Thur. 7/25 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee CH
Thur. 7/25 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation CH
Tues. 7/30 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners 2 Portland Fish Pier
Tues. 7/30 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services/Public Safety Committee CH
