Wed.  7/24  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Wed.  7/24  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  PICC

Thur.  7/25  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  CH

Thur.  7/25  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation  CH

Tues.  7/30  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners  2 Portland Fish Pier

Tues.  7/30  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services/Public Safety Committee  CH

