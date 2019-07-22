‘Intimate Apparel’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Wednesday. Additional performances through Aug. 16. Cumston Hall, 795 Main St., Monmouth, $20 to $40. theateratmonmouth.org

For a compelling examination of longing and tenacity, catch a performance of the Theater at Monmouth’s production of “Intimate Apparel.” By Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, “Intimate Apparel” is set in 1905 and centers around an African American seamstress who makes fancy lingerie for rich customers in New York City. One fateful day, a letter arrives and an unexpected romance ensues.

43rd Annual Blueberry Festival & Craft Fair

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 114 Main St., Kennebunk. uukennebunk.org

There will be blueberries for everyone, not just Sal, at the annual Blueberry Festival & Craft Fair where you’ll find all sorts of blueberry pies, buckles and muffins. At 11 a.m., you can jump on a narrated walk through the 1700s Hope Cemetery, and from 1 to 3 p.m., The Finest Kind Lite Trio will be playing classic country, blues and honky tonk. If you’re there during lunchtime, fish chowder, crabmeat rolls, hot dogs and vegan options will be available. All day long, you can check out the historic church building, and the Friends of Hope Cemetery invite you to wander over their 72 acres of trails.

Old Port Historic Workout

9-11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 19. Monument Square, Portland, $35, 16 and under free with paid adult, pre-registration required. historicworkouts.com

Here’s an unusual, entertaining and educational way to get a solid workout in. The Old Port Historic Workout is a 90-minute combination of fun and challenging exercise and a historical tour of Portland’s Old Port. Fitness guru Leigh Rush Olson will kick things off in Monument Square with a warm-up, then you’ll speed walk or jog your way to several landmarks and monuments where she’ll share facts and stories while leading you in exercises. Bring a water bottle and a thirst for knowledge!

Summer Session 2019: Maine Brewers’ Guild Beer Festival

Noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Fort Preble, Bunker Lane, South Portland, $25 to $65. eventbrite.com

Here are the four words that tell you everything you need to know about this event: beer by the ocean. The Maine Brewers’ Guild Summer Session includes unlimited beer samples from a mile-long list of breweries, and you’ll also find plenty of food trucks and live music. Choose the day session or early evening one and be ready for beer immersion at scenic Fort Preble in South Portland with the added bonus of free parking. Cheers!

Tea Today & Tomorrow

3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $25. victoriamansion.org

Spend an afternoon with folks oolong-ing to be close to you as you enjoy several types of tea at the historic and gorgeous Victoria Mansion. You’ll learn about traditions and innovations of tea through the decades and will sample some by local purveyors Nellie’s Teas, Clipper Merchant Tea House, The Tea Space, Dobra Tea and Jacqueline’s Teas. Light fare and libations will also be served.

