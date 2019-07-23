CASCO — Dave Morton, who served as town manager for 41 years, will soon have an even more permanent legacy when the municipality’s town hall is dedicated to him.

“I am overwhelmed, honored,” Morton said. “I’m not quite sure how to explain it. Appreciative. I really feel honored.”

Morton retired in July after leading the town since he was 22 years old. Selectboard Chairwoman Holly Hancock announced the board’s decision to name the building after Morton at his retirement party in June.

“It was a surprise,” Hancock said, and “everyone stood up and cheered, so it was a nice finish.”

“I was absolutely completely surprised. I had no idea what it was,” Morton added.

Hancock said the Selectboard had discussed naming something in town after Morton and decided that the town hall, which was built in 2016, “seemed the appropriate place.”

She said the plan is to install a photo of Morton and a plaque in the lobby of the building so everyone who walks in will see it. The Selectboard may put something on the outside of the building as well.

“I’d like to have a little ceremony” to honor Morton and install the plaque, to be held after the Casco Days celebration this week, Hancock said.

Meanwhile, Morton is enjoying the beginnings of his retirement, although he said it “still kind of feels like a vacation. I don’t know that it’s really sunk in.”

The recent retiree was replaced July 8 by Courtney O’Donnell, who was the town manager of Stockton Springs.

Morton’s 41-year streak in Casco is the longest stay in a single community out of all members of the Maine Town, City and County Management Association. The town manager of Monmouth has been a manager for 42 years, but not continuously in the same town.

The former administrator is grateful for all of the years he spent serving Casco, saying, “I’ve loved working there. It was a great opportunity for me and my family.”

