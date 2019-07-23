Bridge Closing

The Shaker Road (Route 26) Bridge, currently under construction, is scheduled to close for up to 14 days starting Tuesday, Aug. 6. The project consists of repairs to the Shaker Road Bridge that crosses over the turnpike at Mile 64.3 in Gray. During construction, the bridge will remain open using signalized alternating one-way traffic. The bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic during construction.

The contractor will be allowed to close the bridge to traffic for up to 14 days in order to jack the bridge into its final position and place the bridge joints and concrete. During the closure, signs will indicate a detour route. For more, see www.MaineTurnpike.com.

Open Farm Day

The 30th Annual Open Farm Day is Sunday, July 28. In Gray, two farms will be open to the public. Visit Stillbrook Acres from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for tours of the barn with animal contact at 309 Mayall Road; the number is 838-4407. Carrageen Suri Alpacas is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come learn about alpacas being a fiber animal and products you can make from the fiber at 82 West Gray Road. Call 653-1144 for more information.

Movies, authors and space crafts

Attend a movie and enjoy a tasty snack in the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing: “Missing Link,” (PG), Saturday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m.; “Battle Angel Alita,” (PG-13), Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m.; “The Long Shot,” (R) Wednesday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m.; “Ugly Dolls,” (PG) Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m.; “Stealing Home,” (PG-13) Saturday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.; “Poms,” (PG-13) Thursday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m., come meet Mary Lawrence, author of the Bianca Goddard mysteries, Steven Hantzis, author of “Rails of War,” and Robin MacCready, author of young adult novels, three very different styles of books from three very different authors.

Hear how these authors see, experience and write their stories. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Sponsored by the Pat Barter Speaker Series.

Summer Reading–Space Crafts, out-of-this-world crafting fun on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., in August, Recommended that children be ages 4 or older to participate.

Star party & pow wow

An Evening Star Party will be held at Maine Wildlife Park on Route 26 Saturday, Aug. 3 from 7-9 p.m. See the wonders of the night sky first-hand with Northern Stars Planetarium and Southern Maine Astronomers. Rotate through different stations and activities to find out about the stars and planets in the skies above and their impact on wildlife. There will be telescopes to use, as well as larger scopes. Must have clear skies to run this program; call ahead if weather is questionable.

The Attean Family Pow Wow will be the weekend of Aug. 10, sponsored by Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park. For more information, call 657-4977, ext. 0 or see www.mainewildlifepark.com.

Community dinners with music

On Friday, Aug. 9 from 6-10 p.m., the Legionnaires will put on a barbecue followed by the Dave Perlman Trio at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. The band brings a mix of classic rock, dance and current hits Funds raised will support student scholarships at Gray-NG High School.

Annual chicken BBQ

The Gray Fire and Rescue Chicken BBQ this year is on Saturday, Aug. 3, from noon-2 p.m. at Gray Fire Rescue, 125 Shaker Road.

Blueberry festival

On Saturday, Aug. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the blueberry festival will feature activities, live bands, local artisans, and food vendors peddling delicious blueberry-themed treats. Admission is free at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St. For more information visit www.facebook.com/GrayBlueberryFestival or email [email protected]

Free movie in the park

The Movie in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 1 at dusk, sponsored by Gray Parks and Recreation, will be “Fantastic Beasts Crimes of Grindlewald.” All movies are free and will be shown in Pennell softball field behind town hall. Rain location is in Newbegin Gym or the second floor of Town Hall.

Bailey Island cruise

Plan to relax on an afternoon cruise of the scenic Maine coast on Monday, July 29, when a charter bus will make its way to Bailey Island. You’ll cruise past lighthouses, forts and 19th-century summer colonies, Potts Harbor, past Eagle and Haskell islands, with a peek at Mackerel Cove. There will be two pick up locations – one at Windham Town Hall and the other at Gray Park and Ride.

The bus will leave Gray at 10:15 a.m. and return at 3:15 p.m. The cost is $50, see www.grayrec.com.

