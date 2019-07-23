Concerning Jane Vaughan’s article, “Council watchdog retires from writing weekly column,” I always enjoyed reading Lane Hiltunen’s opinions. Whether I agreed or not (usually I did), I appreciated that he was always up front and provided specifics.

In the two paragraphs where Councilman David Nadeau said, “I’ve always felt that he’s been extremely biased against the (Town) Council…”, I wonder, could that be paraphrased as “I’ve always felt that he’s been extremely biased against the (Town) Council; but he didn’t know the half of it”? If so, in light of what they’re doing in the farm and farm residential zones, I’d have to say, “One hundred percent.”

Lynda McDonald

Windham

