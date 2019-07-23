PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nearly a hundred Rhode Islanders who registered their cars to an empty field in Maine face dozens of unpaid bills.
An investigation by the Providence Police Department found 99 vehicles registered on a rural lot hundreds of miles away in Jefferson, Maine.
Rhode Island residents registered in Maine to evade higher car taxes, higher insurance rates and automated tickets.
The Providence Municipal Court has tracked down where the individuals live and will be mailing their unpaid speeding, red light and parking tickets, to their homes.
The city of Providence is owned more than $16,000.
The court began to investigate these unpaid tickets months ago when a clerk noticed the same address on dozens of tickets.
-
Sports
Red Sox hold on for 5-4 win, jump to second place in AL East
-
Cops & Courts
Police arrest two suspected in Sanford arson
-
Sports
Tuesday’s major league roundup: Cano hits three home runs as Mets win
-
Nation & World
ICE releases U.S. teen wrongfully detained at border
-
Sports
Tuesday’s local baseball roundup: York beats Lewiston with walk-off home run in 11-12 Little League tournament