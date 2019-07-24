WESTBROOK— A man described by police as a transient was arrested on several charges Saturday afternoon for allegedly burglarizing motor vehicles in the area of Anderson Avenue.

Shane Wildes, 26, was arrested after a foot chase by police shortly after 5:30 p.m. on July 20, when Anderson Avenue residents said they noticed a man running between houses and cars with a bag on his person.

“The suspect fled from the officer. A foot chase ensued, and the suspect was caught and identified,” Capt. Steve Goldberg said in an email July 23.

During the chase, the suspect threw away the bag, Goldberg said. However, police K-9 Brook located the bag, which police say was filled with items they suspect were stolen.

“Officers were able to identify six victims and returned their property,” Anderson said.

Wildes was arrested on a warrant and is being charged with five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, six counts of illegal taking or transfer with priors, burglary, theft of prescription drugs, criminal mischief, falsifying physical evidence, refusal to submit to arrest or detention resulting in bodily injury and a probation violation.

