KENNEBUNK — Jordan Laplume played the best round of the Maine Women’s Amateur on Wednesday and it carried her to championship at Webhannet Golf Club.

Laplume, an 18-year-old from Old Orchard Beach, shot a 3-under par 69 Wednesday to finish the two-day tournament with a 143, eight strokes better than Carrie Langevin.

Langevin entered the day with a 1-stroke lead over both Laplume and Kristin Kannegieser

Laplume shot six birdies in the final round, four coming on the back nine when she pulled away.

The tournament was reduced to two rounds instead of the traditional three after rain canceled Tuesday’s round.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »