Drug agents on Wednesday arrested a man and a woman for allegedly selling methamphetamine.

Agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency for the last month had been investigating 23-year-old Kailey Prejean in connection with meth trafficking in the Biddeford-Saco area. Undercover agents had purchased drugs from her several times before Wednesday, when they arranged to buy more meth from her, according to police.

Agents arranged to meet Prejean on Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the former St. Mary’s Church on Hazel Street. Prejean and 31-year-old Antonio M. Morrissey of Fayette were arrested when they showed up to make the sale, according to police.

Both were taken into custody without incident with assistance from the Biddeford Police Department.

Police said Morrissey possessed 30 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded Glock 9mm handgun that was determined to be stolen.

Agents later searched Prejean’s apartment on Hazel Street and seized 46 grams of methamphetamine and 57 grams of a black substance believed to be black tar heroin. The estimated street value of the drugs is about $10,000, according to police.

Prejean was charged with Class B trafficking in Schedule W drugs (methamphetamine) and Morrissey was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (methamphetamine). The aggravating factor was possession of a loaded firearm.

Bail for Morrissey was set at $50,000. Prejean’s bail was set at $5,000. Both are being held at York County Jail in Alfred.

Agents say they expect additional arrests in connection with the investigation.

